1,310 fresh Covid cases reported in Gujarat

Gujarat on Friday reported 1,310 fresh cases — the lowest daily surge since September 9, that is in nearly a month — taking the state tally to over 1.40 lakh cases. The death toll in the state now stands at 3,500, pegging the case fatality rate at around 2.5 per cent only.

Sabarkantha, which reported 1,100-odd cases, saw its district administration on Friday issue a notification restricting tourist visit to the popular destination of Polo Forest for the weekends in the month of October.

While Rajkot continues to see as many as 150 fresh cases each day, the district of Jamnagar once on par with Rajkot when it came to daily surge in cases, now sees a decline, reporting 86 new cases on Friday.

Testing across state has slipped below 60,000 per day, testing as many as 56,000 samples on Thursday.

Bharuch on Thursday tested about 170 samples, and on Friday reported 32 Covid-19 cases. Other districts testing fewer than 500 samples a day include Dahod, Dang, Narmada and Tapi, each of these districts reporting cases numbering in single-digits each day.

