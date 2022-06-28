scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
130 trees uprooted, vehicles damaged in thunderstorm

The hoardings fell on three cars and two autorickshaws parked on the roadside, damaging the vehicles, he added.

By: Express News Service |
June 28, 2022 3:35:54 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWorkers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation clear a fallen tree in Ahmedabad on Monday. Nirmal Harindran

Over 130 trees were uprooted and around 10 hoardings fell, damaging over five vehicles, in the thunderstorm that lashed Ahmedabad late Sunday, with most of the damage in Jodhpur and Bodakdev areas, according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). However, no casualty was reported.

AMC city engineer Harpalsinh Zala, said, “Over 130 trees were uprooted in Jodhpur, Bodakdev and SG highway due to heavy winds. Hoardings on the roadside also fell, causing damage. Water-logging was also reported due to leaves of fallen trees getting stuck in the manholes. The blockages were cleared immediately.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional director Manorama Mohanty said, “It was a thunderstorm activity that was reported across Gujarat, barring the South Gujarat parts.”

As per IMD forecast issued Monday, there are five synoptic situations that are developing over the region, including an offshore trough, low pressure area over the Arabian Sea, cyclonic circulation and a trough from cyclonic circulation over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Heavy rain with thunderstorm is expected across the state in the coming days as well, she added. The state has recorded seven per cent rainfall.

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh from June 28 and 30 as well as July 1 and 2.

Sunday’s rainfall brought down temperatures across the state, majorly in areas like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Surendranagar that reported a drop of 5-8 degrees.

