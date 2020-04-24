130 Tablighi Jamaat workers identified, quarantined

All these Tablighi Jamaat members, their family members and the people who they came in contact with have been quarantined (Representational Photo) All these Tablighi Jamaat members, their family members and the people who they came in contact with have been quarantined (Representational Photo)

The Gujarat Police has identified 130 Tablighi Jaamaat workers who had attended the Markaz event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi and returned to Gujarat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the 130 people, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19, including a 70-year-old man in Bhavnagar who died.

Among those who have attended the congregation and returned to Gujarat, 25 are natives of Uttar Pradesh, eight are from Andhra Pradesh and four are from Haryana.

All these Tablighi Jamaat members, their family members and the people who they came in contact with have been quarantined.

Police have also identified 1,102 people of Sura Jamaat faction, who belong to other states and had arrived in Gujarat before the lockdown, after attending various other Markaz events in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police have also put under quarantine all Sura Jamat members identified till now.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepan Bhadran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, who has been entrusted with the task of identifying these workers, said, “As per the customs, the Jamaat workers get engaged in Chilla activities in which they migrate from one state to another after a congregation event. We have seen a trend of maximum Sura Jamaat workers coming to Gujarat and Karnataka every year. Out of the 1,102 Sura Jamaat workers from other states, maximum are from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.”

The police have also identified over 40 workers of Sura Jamaat from Gujarat and booked a total of 19 cases against them for violating the lockdown and entering the state without any permit, after having attended congregation events in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“In the past 24 hours, a total of four offences have been registered against Sura Jamaat workers who have entered Gujarat from other states,” said Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, at a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police in Botad had booked six persons including four members of Sura Jamaat who came from Mumbai, in a transport vehicle carrying essential commodities on April 21.

All the six accused have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant), 269(negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 114 (conspiracy)

