Gujarat: 13 students detained for protesting on Surat roads

Patidars’ Wednesday night protest in Surat. (Express photo) Patidars’ Wednesday night protest in Surat. (Express photo)

Surat police on Thursday detained 13 students after they protested on roads in support of Hardik Patel. They were released later after being warned not to repeat their act.

Students of J B Dharukawala College and Amroli Arts and Commerce college came out on the roads with banners in support of Hardik Patel who has been sitting on fast for the last 13 days over farm loan waiver and quota for Patidars.

While students of J B Dharukawala College were let off by the police after being warned, 13 students of Amroli Arts and Commerce College were detained and released later.

“We have taken their statements and they were released with a warning. We are also looking into the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the college to identify those students who protested. They will be identified and called to police stations and will be given warning,” Amroli police Inspector G A Patel said.

On Wednesday night, a large number of Patidar youths, including women, came out on the roads in the Patidar-dominated areas of Sarthana and Simada in Surat, clanking rolling pins with plates in support of Hardik.

After the news went viral on social media, police dispersed the groups.

Seeing the police in action, the rally later converted into a gathering reciting bhajans that went on till early morning before the police dispersed them.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App