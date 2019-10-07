13 new trains from Gujarat, Maharashtra for festivals

Ahead of Diwali and Christmas, the Western Railways announced on Saturday that it will launch 13 special trains from Maharashtra and Gujarat going to 120 destinations in states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to beat the rush during the festive seasons.

Providing further information, a spokesperson of Western Railways said that the 13 new trains will be in the ‘special and weekly’ category, meant to cater to people travelling to their native states from cities such as Mumbai, Bandra, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

“To clear the extra rush in regular trains during forthcoming Diwali and Christmas celebrations and to ensure better convenience to the passengers, Western Railways has decided to start 13 special trains,” said the spokesperson.

Among the 13 trains is Train no. 09021/09022 Bandra-Jammu Tawi Superfast AC special train, which will run on a weekly basis on every Monday and take at least 22 trips between Bandra in Maharashtra and Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir, with halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Hindon city, Mathura, New Delhi, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt and Pathankot Cantt. The train will only comprise of first AC, second AC and third AC coaches and run from October 16, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

Similarly, Train no. 09027/09028 Bandra-Palitana Superfast special train will depart from Bandra every Wednesday and reach Palitana in Jamnagar, with halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Botad, Dhola and Sihor. The train will run from October 17, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

Train no. 82943 Bandra-Gandhidham Superfast Suvidha special train will depart from Bandra on October 26, November 2, December 21 and December 28 2019, connecting Bandra to Gandhidham with halts in Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Dhrangdhara, Samakhilai and Bhachau junctions.

The Western Railways has added two more weekly superfast trains between Bandra to Gandhidham, with Trains 09043 and 09044.

When it comes to connecting to North India, Western Railways has stated Udhna-Chhapra Suvidha special train 82911 which will connect Udhna in Surat to Chhapra in Bihar on every Tuesday, from October 20, 2019 to November 12, 2019. The train will have halts at Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Ballia.

Similarly, Udhna-Agra Cantt Superfast special train 09051/09052 will connect Surat to UP every Thursday, from October 17 to November 14, 2019 with halts at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Swai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindon city, Bayana and Fatehpur Sikri.

Gandhidham-Bhagalpur weekly suvidha special train no. 82945 will run every Friday from Gandhidham to Bhagalpur in Bihar, from October 28 to November 4, also with onwards trip from Bihar. The halts will be Bhachau, Samakhiali, Dhrangdhara, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Dahod, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Swai Madhopur, Gangapur city, Hindon, Bayana, Bharatpur, Acchnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakh-pur, Narkatiaganj, Bettiah, Bapudham, Motihari, Muzaffarpur Samastipur, Bara-uni, Begusarai, Munger and Sultanganj.

Western Railways also announced another Gandhidham-Bhagalpur weekly special train no. 090451, which will run every Friday from Gandhidham on November 11, 18 and 25 and December 2, 2019. with halts similar to Train no. 82945.

“The booking for trains will open in phases on October 9 and 10 and it will be available on all stations and IRCTC websites,” added the spokesperson.