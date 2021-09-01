13 booked for attacking police team; 7 booked after groups clash

Thirteen persons were booked after a mob attacked a police team that was at a village in Ahmedabad district to crack down on a gambling den.

According to police, a mob of 50-100 persons attacked a team from Bagodara police station who arrived at Shiyal village in Bavla taluka on August 29 night with stones and sticks, and also vandalised police vehicles.

“We received a tip-off on a gambling den operating in the open in Shiyal village and a police team was sent to apprehend the gamblers. However, as soon as the police vehicles arrived, a mob assembled and started attacking them… They also vandalised the PCR van,” said a senior officer of Bagodara police station. In another case, two groups of around 50 persons clashed near Manilalni Chhali Residential Society in Shaher Kotda area of Ahmedabad city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, after which seven persons were booked.

“The groups that assembled with iron rods and sticks were vandalising private vehicles parked in the vicinity when we received an alert and multiple police teams were sent. While many of the rioters fled on seeing the personnel, a few clashed with the police team. We have lodged an FIR against seven persons who have been identified till now,” said a police official at Shaher Kotda PS. Police said, in both cases, the accused were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, assault and assault on public servants.