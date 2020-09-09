1,295 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat tally crosses 1.07 lakh

Of the 819 migrants who arrived by Rajdhani Express, 13 of them tested positive. Three others tested positive of the 577 who arrived via Muzaffarpur Express, while all 396 migrant passengers who arrived via Gorakhpur Express tested negative. (Representatioonal)

Continuing rapid antigen testing (RAT) at the Ahmedabad railway station for the second consecutive day, 16 arriving passengers tested positive out of a total of over 1,700 passengers who were tested on Tuesday.

Gujarat added 1,295 new coronavirus cases the same day, taking the cumulative state tally to over 1.07 lakh cases.

In Ahmedabad, where 170 new cases were reported, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) tested passengers who arrived in three special trains at the Kalupur railway station.

Of the 819 migrants who arrived by Rajdhani Express, 13 of them tested positive. Three others tested positive of the 577 who arrived via Muzaffarpur Express, while all 396 migrant passengers who arrived via Gorakhpur Express tested negative.

Vadodara, on Tuesday, crossed 9,000 cumulative cases after adding 124 new cases.

The district has added 1,000 cases in nine days. Surat continues to steadily report over 250 cases daily, while Rajkot continues to see a marginal surge each day in its daily cases, reporting 134 new patients on Tuesday.

While the local administration in Kutch pegs the total cases till date at 1,503 and deaths reported at 46 fatalities, the state health department bulletin has reported 1,436 cases and 31 deaths till date.

