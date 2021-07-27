125th birth anniversary: Museum planned for social reformer, writer Jhaverchand Meghani

The Gujarat government is planning to build a museum after legendary Gujarati poet, social reformer and writer Jhaverchand Meghani in Chotila of Surendranagar district, as part of celebrations to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

Meghani, who was conferred the title of Rashtriya Shayar (national poet) by Mahatma Gandhi, was born in Chotila on August 28, 1896. For a state level celebration of 125th year of Meghani’s birth anniversary, the Gujarat government formed a committee headed by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in January this year. Pinaki Meghani, grandson of Jhaverchand Meghani, is part of the committee. The state government has also formed another Implementation Committee to effectively implement the suggestions made by the committee headed by Chudasama.

A senior official from the Implementation Committee said that the state government is planning to develop a museum in Chotila as a memorial to Jhaverchand Meghani in around five acres at the cost of Rs 5 crore.

Pinaki said that Jhaverchand Meghani’s father, Kalidas, was working with the police force in British era. Kalidas and his wife Dholiben were living at a two-room official quarter in Chotila at the time of Jhaverchand’s birth. The quarter is now a state property under the Roads & Buildings department. Pinaki has developed the same into a memorial of his grandfather. Pinaki said that he has suggested the government to make a composite complex around the birth place of Jhaverchand Meghani with facilities such as library, seminar hall, etc.

An official in the Implementation Committee said that while a grant of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the museum project, process was on to identify land for the same in Chotila through the office of Surendranagar Collector. Surendranagar Collector Amrutesh Aurangabadkar could not be contacted for the update on the issue of identification of land for the project in Chotila. Speaking with The Indian Express, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the government was planning to build a museum in Chotila as part of celebration of Meghani’s 125th birth anniversary. “Due to Covid, we could not do works related to the museum… However, there is a provision for that (museum) in the budget. And I am going to hold a meeting with all the members of the committee in Chotila next month. We are going to plan two-three important events (for the celebration),” Chudasama added.