121 booked in Gujarat for five paper leaks in 2 years: Govt

A total of 121 persons have been booked in five cases where government recruitment examination papers got leaked in Gujarat during the last two years, said the state government in a written reply tabled in Gujarat Assembly on Friday.

In a written response to a question asked by Congress leader Amit Chavda, the government stated that it had filed five separate cases with regard to the paper leaks. These cases were lodged on October 8, 12 and December 17 of 2021 and on March 27, 2022 and January 29, 2023.

The government said it has so far arrested 101 of the 121 suspects behind these government recruitment examination paper leaks.