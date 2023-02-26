scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

121 booked in Gujarat for five paper leaks in 2 years: Govt

A total of 121 persons have been booked in five cases where government recruitment examination papers got leaked in Gujarat during the last two years, said the state government in a written reply tabled in Gujarat Assembly on Friday. In a written response to a question asked by Congress leader Amit Chavda, the government stated […]

The government said it has so far arrested 101 of the 121 suspects behind these government recruitment examination paper leaks. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
121 booked in Gujarat for five paper leaks in 2 years: Govt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A total of 121 persons have been booked in five cases where government recruitment examination papers got leaked in Gujarat during the last two years, said the state government in a written reply tabled in Gujarat Assembly on Friday.

In a written response to a question asked by Congress leader Amit Chavda, the government stated that it had filed five separate cases with regard to the paper leaks. These cases were lodged on October 8, 12 and December 17 of 2021 and on March 27, 2022 and January 29, 2023.

Also Read
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director
Gujarat Budget 2023
Gujarat Budget's infra push: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent in 5 years, big ...

The government said it has so far arrested 101 of the 121 suspects behind these government recruitment examination paper leaks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 00:32 IST
Next Story

Surat likely to get mall in 3 yrs

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close