Gujarat: 12-year-old girl pregnant after rape by minor cousins

A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by three minor cousins over a period of five months in Navsari district was admitted to hospital where it was revealed that she was four months pregnant.

In another incident in the district, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin’s friend after blackmailing her on October 3. According to police, he also circulated obscene photos of the girl on social media.

In the first incident, the girl, daughter of a farm labourer, was raped by one of her cousins when she was alone at home. Later he told this to two other cousins who also allegedly raped her after threatening her not to disclose the matter to her mother. All the accused are below 18 years.

A few days ago, the girl had a stomach ache following which her mother took her to hospital. On examination, the doctors told the mother that the girl was four months pregnant. She was shifted to another hospital for further treatment on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, police reached the hospital and took statements of the girl and her parents. “We have registered an offence of rape against the three boys. They are absconding and will be arrested soon.” The juveniles have been booked under the POCSO Act.

In the second incident, police arrested the 21-year-old accused on Thursday after getting his Covid-19 test done and booked him under IPC sections 363, 366 and 376 (2) (j) (3), as well as sections 3 (a) and 4 of the POCSO Act and Sections 66(e) of the IT Act.

Police said on October 3, the accused called the girl and told her that her cousin’s photos were in his mobile phone and she should meet him if he should delete them. The girl met him outside the village from where he took her on his motorbike to a secluded place. The accused showed her cousin’s photos on his mobile phone and told her that if she wanted them to be deleted, she had abide by what he says. The accused then raped her and took photos on his mobile phone, which he shared later on social media, police said.

The girl’s mother got to know about the photos through a relative and asked the girl who revealed about the ordeal.

The mother then reached the police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint of rape.

“We arrested the accused today after getting his Covid-19 test. We have done the medical examination of the girl and the accused,” police said.

