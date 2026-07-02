12-year-old Surat boy dies by suicide from depression, school reveals past attempt

A 12-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Surat Wednesday night, with the police saying he died by suicide amid distress linked to repeated quarrels between his parents, who have been separated for the past two years.

They added that the incident came to light when the boy’s mother returned home from work. The victim was staying with his mother and, till recently, studied at a school run by the municipal corporation.

Police inspector P L Vaghela said, “We have handed the body to the mother on Thursday, after carrying out a post-mortem. His father also turned up at the hospital. We have found that he was not very attached to his son. The boy and his mother were staying in a rented house. His father was staying alone and did not come to meet him at home or at school.”