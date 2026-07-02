12-year-old Surat boy dies by suicide from depression, school reveals past attempt

A 12-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Surat Wednesday night, with the police saying he died by suicide amid distress linked to repeated quarrels between his parents, who have been separated for the past two years.
They added that the incident came to light when the boy’s mother returned home from work. The victim was staying with his mother and, till recently, studied at a school run by the municipal corporation.
Police inspector P L Vaghela said, “We have handed the body to the mother on Thursday, after carrying out a post-mortem. His father also turned up at the hospital. We have found that he was not very attached to his son. The boy and his mother were staying in a rented house. His father was staying alone and did not come to meet him at home or at school.”
He further said that before the boy’s parents got separated, the father reportedly used to come back home from work in an inebriated state and pick quarrels. The couple has two children – the boy was the elder child, and they have a younger daughter who has been studying at an ashram school in Tapi district for the last two years. “The boy was quite sensitive and was disturbed by the parental quarrels he experienced,” the officer added.
Talking to The Indian Express, the principal of the school where the boy studied till last month said, “The boy was quiet and an average student. He was not very regular. Once we called up his mother and complained to her. He had earlier tried to die by suicide in school. His class teacher saved him that time. We also counselled him. He, thereafter, became normal and attended school regularly.”
The principal informed that the school reopened after summer vacation on June 6, and the boy came to the classes for the first two days. “His mother then took the Leaving Certificate from our school and told us that she wanted to send her son to the ashram school where his younger sister is also studying. We tried to convince his mother to keep the boy in our school, but she said that she was working in a textile unit and there was no one to take care of the child at home.”
The class teacher said they have rarely seen the boy smile. “We talked to him and found that he was in a state of depression due to his parents’ quarrels. We also told him to mingle with other students in the school and in his neighbourhood. But he did not like making friends with classmates and remained by himself.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More