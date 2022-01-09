12 resident docs among 5,677 test Covid positive in Gujarat; 32 Omicron cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 5,677 new Covid-19 cases, which include 12 resident doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, while no fatalities due to the infection were reported. The state also recorded 32 new cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases to 236. For the past two days, Gujarat did not report a single case of Omicron variant.

Stating that symptoms in Omicron patients are mild and they are recovering fast, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Saturday said that further curbs will be not be announced to ensure economic activities are not adversely affected.

Ahmedabad city reported 2,521 Covid-19 new cases of and detected 12 cases of the Omicron variant. The city has seen the highest Omicron variant cases (105) till date in the state.

Among the Covid-19 positive patients are 12 resident doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and two faculty members. According to Medical Superintendent at the Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi, all are stable and in home isolation with mild symptoms.

Minister Rushikesh Patel, who has been given charge of Covid-19 management in Ahmedabad district as well, reviewed the preparedness with the municipal commissioner and district collector at Sabarmati Riverfronthouse on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons post the review meeting, Patel reassured that no further restrictions will be put in place beyond the new curbs announced on January 7 in a bid to not hamper or adversely affect economic activities and further added, “Looking at the cases detected of Omicron (in Gujarat) so far, we are seeing that symptoms in Omicron patients are mild and they are recovering in four to seven days…In this third wave, we are seeing an increase in cases but symptoms are mild and people are recovering in home isolation…We have facilities in hospitals in Ahmedabad to accommodate upto around 25,900 patients.”

‘Sanjivani Telemedicine’ facility was commenced for Covid-19 patients in home isolation to consult doctors at AMC urban health centres. To avail the service, patients can call 24 hours at 14499.

Ahmedabad — city and rural jurisdictions combined — is continuing to see an increase in test positivity rate, with the weekly test positivity rate as of January 7 at 16.17 per cent compared to the 11.46 per cent weekly test positivity rate of January 5.

Micro containment areas in Ahmedabad city went up to 171 on Saturday with addition of 36 more micro containment zones, including 174 households contained in the east zone areas of Ramol, New Maninagar, Nikol, Bhaipura, Vastral and Viratnagar. 25 other households in west zone areas of Chandkheda, Ranip, Naranpura, Paldi and Navrangpura were micro contained along with 46 households in north west zone areas of Gota, Chandlodia, Thaltej, Bopal, Gota and Vastrapur.

Meanwhile, Rajkot, where 257 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded Saturday and has been reporting over 200 cases since January 6.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, who has been given the charge of Covid-19 management of Rajkot, will pay a visit to Rajkot Civil Hospital and later to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday, to review the preparedness in the hospitals, according to a press release by the state government.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). meanwhile, recorded 309 Covid19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 1121, of which, 148 have been hospitalised and 973 are in home isolation. According to the VMC data, an additional 1634 people — mostly close contacts of positive patients — are in home quarantine.

Among those who tested positive on Saturday are Dabhoi BJP MLA Shailesh Mehta and his son, Dhrumil. Mehta has been taking in a stream of visitors since the demise of his brother, Nalin Mehta, a leader of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) earlier this week.

The VMC also recorded five cases of the Omicron Variant on Saturday, taking the tally to 35, which include three women aged 41, 21 and 47 and two men aged 24 and 26.