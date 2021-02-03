12 members of interstate weapon smuggling racket held in Amreli

All the 12 accused have been booked under sections of the Arms Act.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Amreli Police arrested 12 people, part of an interstate weapons smuggling gang, and seized seven semi-automatic handguns and live ammunition from them in a village of Amreli’s Savarkundla taluka Wednesday.

According to police officials, a gang of seven persons were apprehended on a road stretch near Nanabhamodra village by a SOG team. Police found seven semi-automatic handguns and 35 live cartridges from the accused which were allegedly being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh.

“Ahead of the local body polls, we had increased patrolling in Amreli. We received a tip-off that some men had assembled at a spot near a road stretch at Nanabhamodra village and they were seen with weapons. SOG teams rushed in and apprehended the persons. The accused have told us that they are part of an interstate gang of weapon smugglers and their modus operandi is to smuggle weapons from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat in the guise of carrying out farming-related activities. The weapons are later sold without a license in the state,” a senior police officer in Amreli said.

The 12 accused have been identified as Rakesh Bangadia (20), Jalam Deharia (35) and Magan Meda (35), natives of Madhya Pradesh; Rohit Herbha (25), Sohil Malek (22) and Sirajkhan Baloch (20), residents of Surat; Haresh Kardia (32), Iqbal Judesara (45), Afroz Qureshi (37), Mahmad Mehboob Chauhan (33), Ramesh Vasoya (20), and Ayyub Jakhara (26), residents of Amreli.

According to police, Chauhan has a case of gangrape on a minor registered against him in the past while Qureshi is facing charges in cases of attempted murder, assault and the Prohibition Act.

“The accused are either farmers or daily wage labourers, and they use their identity to smuggle weapons,” the officer said. All the 12 accused have been booked under sections of the Arms Act.