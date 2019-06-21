12 ‘illegal’ cattle sheds sealed in Vadodara

In an ongoing drive against cattle owners leaving their bovines unattended in public places, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday sealed 12 “illegal” cattle sheds in Wadi area around Mahadev talao. VMC officials conducted a check of cattle sheds in Ward 3 of South zone and also confiscated 17 bovines.

According to VMC officials, the cattle shed owners were unable to produce the mandatory licence required to run them. This is not the first instance where the VMC has sealed cattle sheds. The VMC has sealed 21 cattle sheds as part of the ongoing drive that began two weeks ago.

Mangesh Jaiswal, anti-encroachment officer of the VMC, said, “This exercise is part of our drive to make the city’s public areas cattle-free, especially since the owners from the Maldhari community usually leave their bovines unattended at public places, posing a hazard to traffic and pedestrians. We have sealed 21 sheds so far as the owners were unable to produce a licence. We also confiscated 44 bovines in the current drive.”

Last month, a local court convicted two cattle owners to three months’ imprisonment in a case booked by the VMC in 2017, for leaving cattle unattended in Manjalpur area of the city. The Rabari community submitted a memorandum to the mayor last month, seeking a separate pastoral land for grazing cattle in the city, terming the VMC drive “a menace”.