12 from family of Rajkot MP Mohna Kundariya’s sister among Morbi bridge collapse victims

Mohna Kundariya, the BJP’s Rajkot MP, sat inside a tent on the bank of the Machhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Monday and oversaw the rescue and relief operations launched after Julto Pool, the historic cable-stayed bridge, collapsed even as his family grieved the loss of 12 members to the tragedy.

Dhara Amrutiya, Ila Chhatrola, Shobhna alias Shruti Detroja and Ekta Jivani—all nieces of Kundariya’s younger sister Mukta Bora—were among those killed in Sunday’s accident. The four were daughters of Ansuya Bora and Sundarji Bora, the sister-in-law and brother-in-law respectively of Mukta. Ansuya is married to Sundarji’s younger brother, Magan Bora.

Besides the four sisters, Dhara’s husband, Haresh Amrutiya, and their two children—Jhenvi and Bhumi—were also killed in the accident. So were Ila’s husband, Mahesh Chhatrola, and their son Naitik and Shruti’s husband, Bhavik, and their son Aarav. Kunjal Raiyani (10), daughter of Durga, Dhara’s another sister, was also killed.

While Haresh was running a paan shop near the Nava Bus Stand on Shanala Road in Morbi, Mahesh was working in a branch of the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank in Ahmedabad.

Ekta’s husband is a teacher in a government secondary school in Viramgam. The Detrojas too lived in Morbi and Bhavik used to run a business of supplying raw material to ceramic factories in the district.

“I have no words to describe the tragedy that my sister’s family has been visited by,” Kundariya told The Indian Express.

Sundarji and Ansuya, farmers from Jabalpur in Tankara taluka of the district, had six daughters and one son. Four of the daughters and their five grandchildren were killed in the incident. The Amrutiyas, Raiyanis and Jivanis are natives of Khanpar in Morbi taluka. The Detrojas also hailed from the taluka.

“Haresh had invited the Chhatrolas and the Detrojas as well as Ekta and Kunjal to his home in Morbi for a (Gujarati) New Year’s family gathering on Sunday evening. The family then decided to visit Julto Pool in the evening,” Ansuya’s younger brother Shantibhai Fefar told The Indian Express.

Fefar, who runs a provision store in Morbi town, said he was not ready to believe that his family members could be among the victims. “A boy who is my customer came rushing to my shop on Sunday evening, telling me Julto Pool has collapsed. I checked on Morbi Updates (a local news portal) and saw the photos of the collapsed bridge. A short while later, the husband of one of my nieces rang me up, asking if I had a photo of Haresh Amrutiya. I inquired what the matter was and he said the Amrutiyas and others had gone to visit the suspension bridge,” he said.

Family members rushed to the GMERS General Hospital, or the Morbi civil hospital, hoping to see their relatives. “But instead, we started receiving the dead bodies of my nieces, sons-in-law and grandchildren from around 8pm onwards on Sunday,” Fefar said, adding that Haresh’s body was fished out at around 11am on Monday. “Who would have imagined that 12 members from the same family could be killed in a single incident in this manner?” a grieving Fefar asked.

Gunu Bora, son of Mutka, said that Khanpar village was shaken. “Six people of the village died in a day. A small village cannot cope with such a tragedy,” said Bora, Kundariya’s nephew.