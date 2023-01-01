scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

12 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard from sinking vessel

The vessel, which sent out a distress message regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard, was on its passage to Djibouti.

A distress message was received by ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai regarding uncontrolled flooding on Indian MSV NigahenKaram. (File)
Listen to this article
12 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard from sinking vessel
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 12 crew members from a sinking Motorised Supply Vehicle (MSV) in the Arabian Sea Saturday, an official release stated, adding that the rescued members were handed over to the owner of the MSV.

“On Saturday at 11 am, a distress message was received by ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard Indian MSV NigahenKaram with 12 crew onboard (all Indian nationals). The vessel was on her passage to Djibouti…,” the release stated.

It added that the MRCC, Mumbai, then in coordination with MRSC (Maritime Rescue Sub Centre), Porbandar diverted Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger operating in the vicinity to provide immediate assistance to the vessel.

“In addition, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak operating in the area was also diverted and ICG fast interceptor class of ship C-152 was immediately sailed from Vadinar (Devbhumi Dwarka district)… All the 12 crew were taken onboard MT Searanger as the MSV eventually sank. The crew were then transferred from MT Searanger to ICG Ship and brought to Vadinar,” the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
More from Ahmedabad

The crew members were handed over to the owner of the MSV after preliminary medical investigation.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 19:12 IST
Next Story

Top beauty hacks to help you get glowing, healthy skin

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close