12 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard from sinking vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 12 crew members from a sinking Motorised Supply Vehicle (MSV) in the Arabian Sea Saturday, an official release stated, adding that the rescued members were handed over to the owner of the MSV.

“On Saturday at 11 am, a distress message was received by ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard Indian MSV NigahenKaram with 12 crew onboard (all Indian nationals). The vessel was on her passage to Djibouti…,” the release stated.

It added that the MRCC, Mumbai, then in coordination with MRSC (Maritime Rescue Sub Centre), Porbandar diverted Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger operating in the vicinity to provide immediate assistance to the vessel.

“In addition, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak operating in the area was also diverted and ICG fast interceptor class of ship C-152 was immediately sailed from Vadinar (Devbhumi Dwarka district)… All the 12 crew were taken onboard MT Searanger as the MSV eventually sank. The crew were then transferred from MT Searanger to ICG Ship and brought to Vadinar,” the release added.

The crew members were handed over to the owner of the MSV after preliminary medical investigation.