Friday, Nov 18, 2022

12 children injured as luxury bus collides with school van in Gandhinagar

The children are aged between 10 and 15 and one of them is in a critical condition.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of the van's driver, described the bus as “fast and reckless”. (Representational)

A school van carrying 12 children was hit by a luxury bus in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar city on Friday morning, leaving one child with a critical head injury and the other children with minor injuries. Police have booked the driver of the bus.

The accident happened at the city’s Ch-6 circle. According to the FIR registered at the sector 21 police station, the van with children from Sectors 6, 13 and 16 was going towards Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 30 at 7am. The bus, coming from Gh-6, hit the van on its rear left corner.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of the van’s driver, described the bus as “fast and reckless”.

A 108 emergency ambulance was called and the children were taken to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. The children are aged between 10 and 15.

According to police, one of the students is in a critical condition while another has sustained a fracture near her right shoulder.

The bus driver was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:43:16 pm
