‘Violation of Covid norms’: 12 booked in Anand for organising cultural show attended by MLA

Anand Police Tuesday booked 12 persons for violating Covid protocols after they allegedly organised a cultural show of popular folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi that was attended by hundreds of people, including an MLA.

According to police, the event titled “Kirtidan Gadhvino Daayro” was organised at a public place in Kalamsar village under Khambat taluka of Anand district early Monday in which several hundred attendees were present including Khmabhat BJP MLA Mayur Raval.

Videos from the event, which surfaced on social media, purportedly shows Raval dispersing currency notes in the air as part of celebration.

Gadhvi performed for over an hour at the stage while the event continued for three-four hours, police said.

The state government has set the maximum number of attendees for any cultural, social or political event including marriage to 400 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

According to police, the organisers had not sought any prior permission from the police or local administration before organising the event and had flouted the Covid-19 norms.

“After a police team reached the venue around 12:30 am on Monday, we saw several hundred attendees beyond the maximum allowed number of 400 as part of the event who were not wearing masks or maintaing social distancing,” said a senior police official at Khambat Rural Police Station.

Police have lodged an FIR against 12 persons of Kalamsar village under IPC sections 188 for disobdience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligient act likely to spread infection of a disease and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.