12 BJP, one Cong candidates file nominations for school board polls

One out of the 12 seats, one is reserved for a member from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community while three seats are reserved for matriculate class members. (Representational)

As many as 18 persons filed their nominations for the upcoming election to the School Board of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation on the last day of for nominations on Friday. With the Congress tally in the civic body reduced to seven from 14 in the polls held in February this year, the party fielded only one candidate for the election whereas the BJP has fielded 12. Five other independent social activists from the city have also filed nominations, which will be rejected as per the rules.

The Education Committee has a total of 15 members, of which, 12 members are elected, while three are appointed by the government. One seat, out of the 12, is reserved for a member from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community while three seats are reserved for matriculate class members. Eight members belong to the general category.

According to the rules for the election to the school board, the 12 candidates can qualify to contest the polls only if they have two elected municipal corporators backing them — one as a proposer and one as a guarantor.

“The independent candidates, who do not have the backing from the elected municipal corporators will automatically be disqualified,” an official said.

The election is slated for August 6.