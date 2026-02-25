1,161 new applications for authorised liquor permits approved in 2 years: Gujarat govt tells Assembly

From January 21, 2025 to January 20, 2026, among 956 new applications received, 883 were approved and 2,932 renewal applications were approved.

Within a year, there has been a three-time increase in new applications and an increase of over 650 total applications for authorised liquor permits in Gujarat, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In response to a question about the liquor permits at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital raised by Congress MLA from Jamalpur, Khadia Imran Khedawala, the state government revealed that from January 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025, as many as 292 new applications and 2,967 renewal applications were received.

From January 21, 2025 to January 20, 2026, as many as 956 new applications-an increase of more than three times- and 2,955 applications for renewal were received at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. In two years, a total of 7,170 applications were received, including 1,248 new applications and 5,922 renewals.When asked how many recommendations for health liquor permits were received in the last two years and how many of them were approved, the state government shared that from January 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025, 278 new applications were approved and 2,952 renewal applications were approved.