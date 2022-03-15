116 cows died of ‘poisoning’ in Sabarkantha dist, government informs assembly

Over 116 cows died due to “poisoning” at a panjrapole in Idar, Sabarkantha district, a fortnight ago, the state government informed the Assembly on Monday.

Raising the issue under Rule 116 of the Gujarat Assembly, Congress MLA Rajendrasinh Thakor pointed out the cattle died after eating maize which is also used as green fodder. The MLA said that the green fodder was stored for more than 24 hours which caused the poisoning. He wanted to know if any action has been taken against local officials in connection with this incident.

“While 101 cattle perished on the spot, 15 others died during preliminary treatment,” Raghavji Patel, cabinet minister for agriculture and animal husbandry said, adding that the deceased cattle consisted of cows, bulls and calves.

He said 114 cows were saved due to preliminary treatment provided to the cattle on March 2. The minister said that the post-mortem performed on three of the cattle showed poisoning caused by the green fodder. In reply to supplementary questions, Patel said over Rs 2.68 crore was provided to the concerned panjrapole for upkeep of cows.