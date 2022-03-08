114 arrested in illegal arms cases in Gujarat Police special drive

As many as 106 cases were lodged and 114 persons arrested for illegal sales, purchase, smuggling possession and production of firearms and ammunition across Gujarat in a special drive by Gujarat Police in February.

As per a statement released by the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia Monday, a month-long special drive was organised from February 1 to February 28 across all 33 districts of the state in which police personnel attached with local crime branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) teams took part in the investigation.

“Investigative teams were asked to create a database of all accused involved/absconding in cases of smuggling, possession, sale/purchase of illegal weapons and ammunition. Meanwhile, a database was also created of those with arms licences, including private security agencies and their present whereabouts. Teams were asked to take action if suspicious activity was found in the database ,” read a statement from the office of the DGP. A plan has been made to nab the accused who have absconded to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, it added.