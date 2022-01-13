11,176 Covid cases in Gujarat; health minister says 80 per cent of caseload from municipal corporations

With Gujarat reporting 11,176 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths across the state on Thursday, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel at a press briefing in Gandhinagar said that 81 per cent of the state’s caseload is being contributed by the municipal corporation jurisdictions.

However, daily figures show six districts combined are contributing nearly 80 per cent of the cases, which includes city and rural limits of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, along with the smaller districts of Valsad and Bharuch.

Gujarat’s general administration department on Thursday issued a resolution declaring January 15 as a holiday “in public interest and in view of the health and well-being for all” in all government offices except for those involved in Covid-19 activities and associated with essential services .

Meanwhile, among those to test positive on Thursday was Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia, who is currently in home isolation. In Bhatia’s absence, temporary charge of DGP has been given to IPS officer TS Bisht, according to a senior police official.

DGP Bhatia underwent an RT- PCR test on Thursday after he had a cough and a fever for a day.

While the districts of Ahmedabad and Surat continue to see a weekly test positivity rate at over 20 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, the state’s overall test positivity rate stands at around 9.5 per cent at present.

More than one lakh tests were conducted on January 12 and in a press briefing, the health minister said that while 138 testing laboratories are functional at present across the state, 40 new RT-PCR laboratories will be started at district hospitals.

Ahmedabad on Thursday reported 3,754 cases, including 3,673 cases from its city jurisdiction and a Covid-19 fatality.

The city also added 19 new micro containment areas, taking the tally of active micro containment zones in the city to 177.

Meanwhile, apprising on the state’s preparedness in light of the possible third wave surge, Patel added that state-level teams have been constituted to take care of 14 Covid-related aspects and these teams will be in constant communication with district and municipal corporation-level.

Patel also added that the state has 97,000 designated Covid-19 hospital beds ready, 70,000 of which are oxygen-equipped, 15,000 critical care beds and 8,000 of them ventilator beds and in case of emergency, the state has arrangements in place to set up temporary hospital facility with the aid of DRDO.