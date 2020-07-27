1,110 new cases; Covid tally one short of 56k

Ahmedabad city reported 152 cases and three deaths while another 11 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district areas. (Representational) Ahmedabad city reported 152 cases and three deaths while another 11 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district areas. (Representational)

As many as 1,110 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total tally to one short of 56,000.

The death toll reached 2,345 with 21 more succumbing to the virus in a day.

On Sunday, Surat reported 12 deaths and a total of 299 cases — 201 from the municipal corporation and 98 from the district areas. Among Covid-19 fatalities, city areas reported 7.

Vadodara reported a total of 92 new Covid-19 cases — 79 from city and 13 from rural areas — and 2 deaths, one each from city and rural.

Tribal districts of Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Dahod reported comparatively high number of cases on Sunday with 22, 26 and 30 people testing positive respectively.

Ahmedabad city reported 152 cases and three deaths while another 11 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district areas.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 16 more areas under micro containment zones, taking the total number of areas under containment to 237 across the city.

The case load continues to be in the western areas under the new micro containment zones.

The areas include Usman-pura, Sabarmati, Narapura and Chandkheda. Bopal and Vejalpur from the South West zone and Bodakdev and Ghatlodiya from the North West zone were also put under containment.

Shital Kunj in Sabarmati ward has the highest number of population put under containment — 302 occupants of 52 houses. Remaining six areas were from Maninagar, Lambha and Indrapuri in the South zone, Saijpur Bogha in North zone and Nikol and Odhav both from the East zone.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also removed Lambha, Amraiwadi, Bhaipura, Shahibaug, Girdharnagar, Vasna, Paldi and Jivrajpark from micro containment list.

The state conducted 21,708 tests on a single day on Sunday, recording 333.96 tests per day per million population.

So far, 6,42,370 tests were conducted in the state.

