1,100 fresh Covid cases in Gujarat, 11 die in a day

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,100 new Covid-19 cases — a 30 per cent decrease since December 3, when the state saw its highest single-day spike of 1,540. As many as 11 patients also succumbed to the infection on the day.

The total case count in the state has reached 2.30 lakh, while over 2.12 lakh patients have been discharged so far.

Ahmedabad district is now reporting as many daily cases as it was reporting during third week of November. However, Covid-19 deaths continue to be on the higher side. Ahmedabad recorded 239 new cases and eight deaths.

However, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation added only seven households in two residential societies, across the city, as micro-containment zones.

Currently, the city has 73 areas designated as micro-containment zones.

Kutch saw a spike in its new cases with 35 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Tapi crossed 1,000, seven months since the district reported its first case.

