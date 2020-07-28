Gujarat: 110 police officers awarded DGP’s Commendation Disc

The officers were awarded for their performances regarding the parameters of brave and courageous special work, solving undetected and blind cases, relief work during natural calamity, newer approach and high level skills and clean service record. The officers were awarded for their performances regarding the parameters of brave and courageous special work, solving undetected and blind cases, relief work during natural calamity, newer approach and high level skills and clean service record.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), Shivanand Jha, awarded the ‘DGP’s Commendation Disc’ to 110 officers of the Gujarat Police for their efficient work in policing, in a ceremony at Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar on Monday.

According to Gujarat Police, the 110 recipients of the award this year include two additional DGPs, five inspector generals (IGs), one deputy IG, six superintendents of police (SPs), 16 deputy SPs, 16 police inspectors (PI), 10 police sub-inspectors (PSIs), 10 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), 22 head constables and 22 constables.

Apart from Gujarat, six other states and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also follow the tradition of awarding the DGP’s Commendation Disc to officers for their efficient work.

“Today, in a closed ceremony, 110 officers were awarded by the DGP at Karai Academy in Gandhinagar. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no guests were allowed at the event and it was broadcasted through video conferencing in all the districts’ police headquarters,” read a statement from the DGP’s office.

