11 SDRF teams on alert, 8 NDRF teams deployed in South Gujarat, Saurashtra

In view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) warning of heavy rainfall in Valsad district Wednesday, 11 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been put on alert and 8 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed across South Gujarat and Saurashtra region, while seven have been put on reserve.

Seven NDRF teams have been deployed in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Morbi and Kutch while two teams have been put on reserve in Vadodara and one team in Gandhinagar, a release issued by the state government stated.

The details were discussed and shared during the weather watch group meeting chaired by relief commissioner Ardra Agarwal at the State Emergency Operation Centre Gandhinagar.

As per the IMD forecast for Wednesday, heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in Valsad and in Dadra Nagar, which will be followed by light to moderate rainfall across the state till end of this month.

On Tuesday, 100 talukas received rainfall with highest in Chhota Udepur’s Pavi Jetpur that recorded 19 mm rainfall till 8 pm.

The state has so far recorded 34.14 per cent of the season’s rainfall. Among regions, South Gujarat has recorded the highest of 37 per cent followed by Saurashtra with 33.21 per cent, East Central with 32.37 per cent, Kutch 31.34 per cent and North Gujarat 28.61 per cent.