Friday, October 29, 2021
11 PhD scholars of IIT-Gandhinagar selected for Prime Minister’s Research Fellows

Besides the GATE and a minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent, candidates are judged on metrics of research exposure, publications, performance in international competitions, grades, and recommendations.

| Ahmedabad |
October 29, 2021 6:11:32 am
PMRF candidates are selected through a rigorous selection process at the national level.

Ahmedabad: Eleven PhD scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme in the May 2021 cycle. The Institute now has a total of 21 PMRF scheme fellows.

The PhD scholars who have bagged the fellowship this year are Alok Kumar Thakur, Earth Sciences; Gokul Krishna B, Physics; Indra Mani Tripathi, Earth Sciences; Malay Vyas, Mechanical Engineering; Rishiraj Adhikary,  Computer Science and Engineering; D Sharda Devi, Electrical Engineering; Shruti Singh, Computer Science and Engineering; Suraj Shamrao Borate, Mechanical Engineering; Surbhi Khewle,  Chemical Engineering; Uthara Brahadeesh, Cognitive Science; and Vivek Kumar Singh, Materials Engineering. They are working in various areas of interdisciplinary research and development at IITGN.

PMRF candidates are selected through a rigorous selection process at the national level. Besides the mandatory GATE and degree requirements with a minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent, the candidates are judged on the metrics of research exposure, publications, performance in international competitions, grades, and recommendation letters.

