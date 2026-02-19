11 Neonatal Ambulances flagged off from Gandhinagar: Gujarat govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE GUJARAT government on Wednesday flagged off 11 new state-of-the-art ‘Neonatal Ambulances’ under 108 service from Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar. The inauguration was done by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.
These 11 ambulances will be deployed at health centres in Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Junagadh and Rajkot districts.
The government said in a statement, “The government has resolved to ensure that no child in the state dies due to lack of health care. This new ambulance, which is like a lifeline for newborns, has been specially designed to safely transport newborns in critical condition from one hospital to another with high-tech facilities. This ambulance will be equipped with ventilators, incubators and other life-saving medical equipment, which will play a fundamental role in further reducing the neonatal mortality rate in the state.”
Pansheriya said, “Today Gujarat is witnessing a breakthrough in development in every field, while many health-related schemes are being implemented in the health sector as well. When a newborn baby is delivered in a small PHC in a remote village of the state, if it is suffering from a serious illness or any kind of infection, a modern ambulance is required to safely take it to a bigger centre.”
Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Rajiv Topno, Health Commissioner (Rural) Dr Ratan Kanwar Gadhvicharan, Additional Director of Public Health Dr Nilam Patel were present on the occasion.
