11 Neonatal Ambulances flagged off from Gandhinagar: Gujarat govt

THE GUJARAT government on Wednesday flagged off 11 new state-of-the-art ‘Neonatal Ambulances’ under 108 service from Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar. The inauguration was done by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

These 11 ambulances will be deployed at health centres in Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Junagadh and Rajkot districts.

The government said in a statement, “The government has resolved to ensure that no child in the state dies due to lack of health care. This new ambulance, which is like a lifeline for newborns, has been specially designed to safely transport newborns in critical condition from one hospital to another with high-tech facilities. This ambulance will be equipped with ventilators, incubators and other life-saving medical equipment, which will play a fundamental role in further reducing the neonatal mortality rate in the state.”