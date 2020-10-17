11 more die as Gujarat’s Covid tally crosses 1.57 lakh cases

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation saw a jump in the number of micro containment zones, after restricting 10 residential areas owing to fresh cases detected from there. (Representational)

Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally crossed 1.57 lakh cases on Friday and following a marginal increase in testing on Thursday, the new cases too showed a slight increase from 1,158 cases on Tuesday to 1,191 on Friday. Overall in the past five days, Gujarat has added nearly 5,900 cases.

While Gujarat has conducted over 52.10 lakh tests till date, with nearly 27 per cent of these tests conducted in Ahmedabad district, the past week has seen an average of 51,000 tests being conducted each day. On Friday, 11 others succumbed to the infection, with one Covid-19 death each reported from the districts of Panchmahal and Banaskantha.

Gandhinagar has seen a surge in cases as well as Covid-19 fatalities the past week, with three reported as dead due to the disease and adding over 170 cases since October 12.

Since October 12, Surat has seen maximum addition of cases (1,017), followed by Ahmedabad (784), Vadodara (485) and Rajkot (434). The four districts combined make nearly 60% of the new cases reported since October 12.

