Friday, July 15, 2022

11 more dead as heavy rain continues to batter Gujarat

In addition to closure of National Highway at four places due to flood-like situations, 20 state highways, 24 other roads and 422 panchayat roads are closed, Trivedi stated.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 16, 2022 4:32:51 am
Gujarat monsoons, Gujarat rains, Gujarat government, India Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsUntil Thursday, the National highways in Kutch, Dang and in Navsari that connect Maharashtra, were closed. Eleven more died due to drowning, wall collapse and electrocution in the past 24 hours, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said. File

The death toll went up to 54 Friday even as the Gujarat government closed four national highways—in Kutch with Dang, Navsari and Valsad of South Gujarat, as heavy rain continued to pound the region and over 14,000 people remained in temporary shelters.

Until Thursday, the National highways in Kutch, Dang and in Navsari that connect Maharashtra, were closed. Eleven more died due to drowning, wall collapse and electrocution in the past 24 hours, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Valsad and Dang districts Saturday. Trivedi said Purna and Ambika rivers overflowed at three places. “In Veraval, levels of Purna River rose to 23 feet, which is a high-alert situation. This has now reduced to 18 feet. Similarly, in Mahuva, the Purna River was flowing at 13.41 metres, which is now 13 metres. Ambika River near Sonwadi also overflowed at 8.53 metres, but is currently at 6.03 metres,” he added.

