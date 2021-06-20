Gujarat: Applications pour in for primary teachers job, 8k vie for 252 posts

Among reasons cited for the high number of applications, officials state that the salary offered is one of the attractions. (File Photo)

The Gujarat education department has got an overwhelming number of applications for its primary teachers’ posts though the job offers an 11-month contract. Over 8,800 have applied online for 252 posts. Further, among these, nearly 70 per cent are postgraduates, while the required qualification is graduation.

Despite being a 11-month contract-based appointment conducted by Samagra Shiksha where the rules highlight that these appointment will automatically lapse with the completion of contract period, the department is overwhelmed with the applications that are being scrutinised at the moment.

“The appointment of contract-based teachers for Class 6-8 for schools of excellence will not be provisioned in the budget. The contract for these teachers will automatically lapse with the completion of period and they would be relieved. In such a case, no employee or candidate can challenge or appeal in the courts as the appointment will lapse automatically,” the rules laid out by Samagra Shiksha states.

Among reasons cited for the high number of applications, officials state that the salary offered is one of the attractions. “Since we want to have the best of teachers, the salary offered is good. Even those who are teaching in private schools might have applied,” said State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, P Bharathi.

The appointed teachers will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 26,000. Three teachers per school (total 84 schools) will be appointed for Maths, Science, Language and Social Science.

As per the analysis of applications data, the highest applications — around 4,000 — have been received for Social Science, while the least is for Maths-Science.

Similar trend is reflected in the number of candidates with post graduation too. Of the 1,100 applicants for Maths-Science, barely 310 have postgraduation degree. However, of 4,000 applicants for social science, 3,050 are postgraduate.

The merit list expected to be released after verification in a week will be followed by calls for objections. The candidates will be ranked as — 20 marks for graduation, 5 for postgraduation, 25 for BEd, PTC and TET 50 marks.

A mandatory three-year experience is required for applicants with an age bar of 40. The contractual teachers are being recruited by the education department for 84 existing model schools that are being converted into ‘residential schools of excellence’ in first phase of school of World Bank funded excellence project.

These 84 schools with Samagra Shiksha are majorly in backward blocks except districts of Anand, Porbandar, Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Junagadh, Chhota Udepur. The existing residential model schools were set up in 2015-16 in the blocks that have low literacy levels as identified under Census 2001.

“Admission of students will be entirely done on merit basis. Though an entrance test was scheduled on April 18 but due to Covid-19 it could not be conducted. So, this year 25,000 students with marks above 60 per cent will be admitted in Class 6-9 for which the academic session will commence on July 7,” said Darshana Suthar, official of Samagra Shiksha, supervising the recruitment.