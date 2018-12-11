11 mobile towers sealed in Rajkot

The Babra municipality in Amreli district sealed 11 towers of tower and telecom companies on Monday after they allegedly did not pay property tax for years.

Officers of the municipality said that these towers belong to two telecom companies and a tower infrastructure company and that the companies had not paid property tax for years. Officers further said that the companies together owned around Rs 80 lakh worth of tax, some of them due since year 2004.

Officers sealed control cabins at the bases of the towers and warned that all towers will be rendered ineffective if the companies did not clear their dues. Following the sealing, services of at least one telecom company were affected on Monday.