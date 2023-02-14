11 detained in Gujarat for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem

The police recently detained 11 persons for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at a wedding event in Bharuch town, Gujarat.

The detainees have been identified as Ayyub Patel (father of the bride), Bharuch district BJP general secretary Zuber Patel, Salim Dhira, Irfan Patel, Nasir Samniwala, Vasim Nawab, Zulfikar Roakadiya, Javed Dholat, Saeed Rokadiya (contested municipality election in 2021 from Ward No. 1 in Bharuch as BJP candidate), Usman Patel and Sarfarz Patel, all residents of Bharuch town. Six from the group were purportedly seated while singing the national anthem. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The detainees were taken to the B Division police station Monday. They were produced before an executive magistrate in Bharuch later in the evening, following which they were released.

Bharuch BJP minority cell president Mustufa Khoda said, “We have come across such a video and found that Saeed Rokadiya and Zuber Patel are associated with the BJP minority cell. We will report the incident to our party leaders and seek their advice on steps to be taken.”

Bharuch B Division police sub-inspector UK Bhawad said, “The video was shot in the Mohammedpura area of Bharuch town. We detained 11 people and seized their mobile phones… The mobile phones were sent to the FSL lab for tests. Once we get the lab reports, we will take further action. The detainees, in their statements, have claimed that they were unaware of the rules applicable to the singing of the national anthem.”