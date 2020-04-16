11-day-old infant is youngest COVID-19 case in as Gujarat tally increases to 778

Vadodara recorded eight more cases, including a nine-year-old boy, taking the district total to 124. A 52-year-old man from Dabhoi taluka tested positive — a first in the taluka. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara recorded eight more cases, including a nine-year-old boy, taking the district total to 124. A 52-year-old man from Dabhoi taluka tested positive — a first in the taluka. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

With 125 new cases, including a 11-day-old girl, Gujarat’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 778 with three new districts — Botad, Kheda and Narmada — reporting cases for the first time, as of Wednesday morning. The death toll rose to 33.

The infant, the youngest in Gujarat to contract the novel coronavirus, and her 18-year-old and 25-year-old parents tested positive in Rajkot. The other three cases in the district include a 37-year-old woman and two men aged 47 and 84 years, taking the district total to 24.

All the fresh cases have been reported from Jungleshwar area in Rajkot. “Of them, five are from the cluster for which containment measures are being taken while the one is from a neighbouring society,” Dr Pankaj Rathod, deputy municipal officer health of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said.

An 80-year-old man from Botad who tested positive, has been admitted in a private medical facility and where his condition is stable, Botad District Collector Vishal Gupta said.

A native of Dana village in Kheda district, who is settled in Ahmedabad and works as an ambulance driver in Ahmedabad, too, tested positive. Kheda district officials confirmed that his wife and two children live in their native village, where he visited earlier in March, before the lockdown. Another Kheda resident, a 56-year-old woman from Nadiad who was a close contact of a positive patient from Khambat in Anand, tested positive in Anand. This takes the Kheda district total to two.

In Narmada district, a 26-year-old man from Khadgadha village in Garudeshwar taluka, who was working as a lab technician in Surat and had returned from there, tested positive. Another 60-year-old woman from Dediapada tested positive but District Collector Manoj Kothari told this newspaper that the administration was tracing her travel history. Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi said that the woman recently visited Maharashtra.

Vadodara recorded eight more cases, including a nine-year-old boy, taking the district total to 124. A 52-year-old man from Dabhoi taluka tested positive — a first in the taluka.

A 43-year-old male head constable attached to the Gujarat Electricity Board police tested positive from Karelibaug. His wife had tested positive on Monday. His 15-year-old daughter and 73-year-old father have also tested positive. Four others tested positive from the Nagarwada zone include a nine-year old boy. One each from Salatwada and Raopura with no travel or contact history too tested positive.

Anand district reported seven new cases, all from Khambat, taking the district tally to 17. According to district collector RG Gohil, all who tested positive were asymptomatic and family members of the 35-year-old patient who tested positive on Monday. The new cases include three children aged 5, 9 and 11 years, two women aged 30 and 31 years and two men aged 65 and 70 years.

Bharuch, too, reported two new cases — two civil staff nurses aged 32 and 42 years, who were attending to COVID-19 positive patients. They were attending to patients on April 9 during their transit stay at Bharuch Civil Hospital before being shifted to Ankleshwar COVID-19 hospital.

Bharuch Collector said that the two nurses, residents of Bharuch city, were instructed to wear PPEs while attending to COVID-19 patients. Collector MD Modhiya said, “We are looking into how they contracted the virus. Both had been asked to wear PPE as we needed to keep the patients in the Bharuch civil hospital before shifting them to Ankleshwar where the COVID-19 facility was to be ready by April 10. But the cases were detected on April 9 and had to be in isolation for a night in Bharuch.”

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Panchmahal on Wednesday, including the 27-year-old son of a 55-year-old man who tested positive on Monday. He owned a tea stall at Joharpura that was it was closed since the lockdown, district collector said.

A 57-year-old person also tested positive from Godhra. “We are still ascertaining the source of infection in this case,” district collector Amit Arora said.

Dahod saw its third case with a 27-year-old from Garbada taluka with a travel history to Rajasthan.

In Surat, 16 cases were detected in taking the city’s total to 61. A 45-year-old woman from Surat succumbed to the disease making her the fifth casualty in the district.

Ahmedabad reported 77 cases taking district total to 450. Three other women succumbed to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, including a 40-year-old woman who was admitted at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. She did not have any comorbid conditions. Two others, a 65-year-old woman at UN Mehta Hospital with comorbidities of diabetes and lung complications, and a 55-year-old woman at SVP Hospital with heart complications, too, died due to COVID-19, taking the Ahmedabad death toll to 16.

Under intensive surveillance and active testing initiated by the AMC since Monday, on an average 700 to 800 samples are collected on a daily basis by 30 health teams.

“From today, more than 50 teams have been prepared and deployed on ground with a target of testing thousand samples every day. Nearly 400 beggars have been screened of which one positive case has been reported. Also, nearly 1,400 labourers were screened at eight different sites across the city on Tuesday,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Nehra, said.

