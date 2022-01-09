11 AMC Congress corporators resign on differences over choice of LoP

As many as eleven Indian National Congress (INC) corporators of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) submitted their resignations from the party on differences over the name of the Leader of Opposition Sunday.

The eleven corporators — Kamlaben Chavda, Rajshriben Kesari, Haji Asrarbaig Mirza, Jamnaben Vegda, Madhuriben Kalapi, Kaminiben Jha, Nirav Baxi, Iqbal Sheikh, Tasnim Tarmizi, Zulfikhan Pathan and Nikulsinh Tomar — submitted their resignations to the state Congress president Jagdish Thakor after the death anniversary condolence meeting of late Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki at Rajiv Bhawan.

The “unhappy” corporators have expressed faith and said Thakor has assured to resolve the issue.

Haji Asrarbaig Mirza, one of the eleven Congress corporators from Makhatampura, said there is resentment among them after they learned the proposal to appoint Danilimda corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan as the Leader of the Opposition.

“We have been requesting the party seniors to finalise the name of LoP for over last one year. But if an immature person would be selected over experienced and senior corporators who have devoted decades into public welfare and to the party, nobody is going to accept that,” Baig added.

Pathan, who is also the national secretary of the Youth Congress, had sparked off controversy when he met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his visit to the city in September last year.

Ruling out any name being selected for the LoP, Congress state spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “The consultation process with 24 Congress corporators and all four MLAs is over but no name has been finalised. I accept there are differences but no decision on a name has been taken and declared yet.”

Doshi added that Congress leader Naresh Rawal and MLA CJ Chavda who are appointed as observers for the purpose have discussed the matter with all 24 corporators and Ahmedabad MLAs along with the state president.

Following these resignations, there are also talks of a formula to appoint one LoP each year for the remaining four years, thus giving chance to four Congress corporators. “There are discussions on a few formulas of which this is one. A decision will be taken soon after taking everyone into confidence for the welfare of city residents,” Doshi said.

Of the 192 AMC total corporators, 24 are from INC, seven from AIMIM and 160 from the BJP, along with one independent corporator. AIMIM contested and won seven seats in their first elections held in February last year.