11.5-foot-long, 125 kg crocodile rescued in Vadodara

Forest officials and volunteers of the Gujarat State Prevention to Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) rescued an 11.5-foot-long crocodile from a field in Dumad village in Vadodara Saturday.
GSPCA came to rescue after a farm owner called for help. The crocodile, which had strayed into the farm Friday night, was rescued after several attempts for close to two hours Saturday.
“The crocodile had entered the field during the water logging and was then left behind, stranded, as it could not find its way back… A team of about six persons was needed to rescue the crocodile as it weighed about 125 kg. We rescued and caged it before handing it over to officials of the forest department, who were also present during the rescue operation.”
The GSPCA volunteers, who had first received the call from the village, have advised the villagers to keep the lights turned on when stepping out of their homes in the dark to avoid the risk of being caught in unanticipated attacks from stranded crocodiles.
