1,020 new Covid cases take Gujarat tally to over 1.8 lakh

Gujarat recorded 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday, taking the state tally to 1,80,980 and total toll to 3,788.

Among the deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, while one each was reported from Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Sabarkantha.

Though declined from the usual over 200 cases, Surat with 194 cases continues to top the state with the highest number of cases reported on a single day. Total number of cases in Surat has reached 38,588 with 853 deaths.

Followed by Surat, Ahmedabad reported 185 cases, taking the district tally to 42,923 and 1,919 deaths. Vadodara reported 127 cases, including 89 from urban and 38 from rural areas, taking the total number of cases to 16,543 and 223 deaths.

Another district reporting number of cases in three digit is Rajkot. It recorded 113 cases — 82 from urban and 31 from rural areas. This has taken the total cases so far to 14,154 and 169 deaths.

Also, as many as 819 patients were discharged. So far, 1,64,596 patients have been discharged across the state.

