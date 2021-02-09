Ahmedabad: 1,000 NSG, CISF personnel given Covid vaccine in a day

As many as 197 students of BJ Medical College, affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH), were among 642 health workers vaccinated at the site.

As many as 1,000 security personnel from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were administered Covid-19 vaccine shot at Ahmedabad on Monday, as part of Phase 2 of the vaccination drive involving frontline workers.

Eight vaccination sites were set up by the ACH administration at the Ahmedabad airport for vaccinating CISF personnel, while NSG personnel were vaccinated across four centres at the ACH campus in Asarwa. Those vaccinated on the campus included 164 police personnel also.

Also to take the shot was Dr KJ Upadhyay, head of the department of medicine at BJ Medical College. Dr Upadhyay, who was scheduled to take the vaccine on January 16 along with other noted medical professionals in the presence of chief minister and deputy chief minister, had given the vaccine a miss, saying he was saving the vaccine for someone who needs it more as he had already contracted Covid-19 after Diwali.

From January 16, the ACH conducted Covid-19 vaccination drive on 19 days till date. Health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare held a review meeting followed by a visit to the vaccination site.

‘1.32 lakh cops vaccinated’

As many as 1.32 lakh police, home guard, Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD), and jail department personnel have been vaccinated for the coronavirus infection, the office of Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said Monday.

“After doctors and health workers, police personnel have been vaccinated as frontline warriors in Gujarat. In that regard, as many as 1.32 lakh police, home guard, LRD and jail department personnel have been given the vaccine till now encompassing 80 per cent of the target. Among the 1.32 lakh persons vaccinated, there are 81,000 police personnel, 22,000 home guards, 22,000 GRDs, and 4,000 Traffic Rakshak Bal jawans,” a statement issued by the DGP office stated.

The others will be covered in the next two or three days, it stated. To instil confidence among the personnel, senior officials had taken the jab on the first day of the process.