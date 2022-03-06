1,000 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Mehsana

Over 1,000 people who attended a wedding dinner in the Savala village of Visnagar, Mehsana on Friday were rushed to health facilities following food poisoning. According to Visnagar taluka police, an inquiry has been initiated and proceedings shall be initiated accordingly.

According to police inspector BL Maheriya of Visnagar taluka police station, the wedding of former Congress leader Wazir Khan Pathan’s son was held on March 3 and the next day on March 4 a dinner was organised at Savala with “12,000-15,000 guests in attendance”, of which around 1,057 guests started exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted at various health facilities in Gandhinagar.

SP Parthrajsinh Gohil said that after being informed of the incident by hospital authorities, police registered a ‘janvajog’ (station diary entry) and pursuant to the same, an inquiry by the police has been initiated.

“FSL and FDCA has taken samples of sweets and other food items served at the dinner and the results are awaited. Health department too is working on this and have taken samples of the vomit and stool. Prima facie it seems the caterer may have been negligent and there could have been adulteration in the food,” Gohil said.

“In such a scenario, registering an FIR would be upto the host (Pathan) or the victims… Aggrieved parties can sue the caterer and seek compensation for treatment costs etc. Usually because of the civil remedy available, criminal actions are not initiated right away. Approximately 1,250 guests have been affected with mild to moderate symptoms. There have been no deaths so far,” he added.

Mehsana chief district health officer Vishnu Patel remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, a press release from the office of health minister Rushikesh Patel on Saturday stated that Patel rushed to Visnagar at 3:30 am upon receiving the news of the outbreak and visited patients undergoing teatement at Visnagar Civil Hospital, Vadnagar government hospital and Nutan Hospital.