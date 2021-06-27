100 trains ferried liquid oxygen to 9 states from Gujarat

The Western Railway has till now run 100 Oxygen Express trains carrying approximately 8971.19 tonnes of LMO to nine states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, according to officials. (File)

The Western Railways on Saturday ran its 100th “Oxygen Express” train carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by Western Railways chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur, the WR run the trains between April 25, 2021 and June 26, 2021.

“The Western Railway has till now run 100 Oxygen Express trains carrying approximately 8971.19 tonnes of LMO to nine states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The first Oxygen Express was run as Ro-Ro service with loaded trucks of LMO on BWT wagons on 25 th April, 2021 from Hapa of Rajkot Division of Western Railway to Kalamboli in Maharashtra. The 100th Oxygen Express was run on 26th June, 2021 from Reliance Rail Terminal, Kanalus in Rajkot Division for Guntur in Andhra Pradesh carrying 137.21 tonnes of LMO in eight oxygen tankers. These trains are being run on priority by providing through paths to enable them to reach faster to their destination,” read a statement from the office of Thakur.