100 pc pass in most schools in Ahmedabad

MOST OF the Ahmedabad schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results Tuesday. Among the schools where all the students cleared the class 10 exam are Delhi Public School (DPS) Bopal, DAV International School Makarba, Udgam School for Children Thaltej and Prakash Higher Secondary School in Bodakdev.

At Delhi Public School (DPS) Bopal school, Rishika Maheshwari emerged as school topper with 99.33 per cent. Out of 445 students who appeared for the examination, 413 students scored distinction, 97 students scored 95 per cent and above and 244 students scored above 90 per cent.

Arshia Adhya and Daksh Jogchand bagged the second position with 99.17 per cent and Garv Srivastava secured the third position with 98.5 per cent. Also, 42 students recorded 100 score in Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, AI and IT, creating a benchmark performance.

Principal Surender P Sachdeva said, “Though the exams were conducted by the schools but the quality of assessments and intensity was the same as the board exams. School average is almost same as of last two years and 244 students securing 90 per cent and above shows the hard work students have put in during pandemic..”

At Udgam School for Children Thaltej, 302 students cleared the exams. With 36 perfect 100 scores in Mathematics, Sanskrit, Social Science and Science, 136 students secured above 90 per cent. Prachi Keshri topped with 99.2 per cent while the school had an overall average of 86.46 per cent.

At Prakash Higher Secondary School in Bodakdev where 126 students appeared and cleared the exams, Aangi Mehta was the topper securing 98.4 per cent while 25 students secured above 95 per cent.

With all 150 students who had appeared in the exams declared pass, DAV International School Makarba has 47 students who secured above 90 per cent while the school’s Qualitative Performance Index (QPI) was 83.9.

“This is one very positive thing in the results this year is that no child has any setback. Everyone will be coming to Class 11… Though some of the students might have scored more if there were offline exams,” DAV International School principal Nivedita Ganguli said.

Further adding on the CBSE’s evaluation pattern she said, “There were a lot of checks by CBSE. No school could exaggerate the results as CBSE had raised objections if it found any discrepancy or schools grading students high. So there were no chance of schools manipulating the results.”