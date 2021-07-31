100% pass CBSE Class 12 exams in Ahmedabad, girls shine in city schools

The average of science stream was 88.94 per cent, commerce 86.65 and arts 89.78 per cent.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results declared Friday, city schools secured a 100 per cent result where girls emerged toppers in majority schools.

With a school average of 88.41 per cent, all 369 students from DPS Bopal cleared Class 12. Among these, 21 secured above 95 per cent and 155 above 90 per cent. While three students secured 100 marks in mathematics, computer science and Fine Arts, Khushi Bothra secured the highest in science stream with 98.4 per cent, Vedika Khanna in arts stream with 96.6 per cent and Diya Kedia from commerce stream with 95.4 per cent, all girls.

A decline was noticed in the number of perfect 100 scores due to the new moderation policy brought in by CBSE as compared to the 47 students securing 100 marks in the last academic year.

The average of science stream was 88.94 per cent, commerce 86.65 and arts 89.78 per cent.

Principal of DPS Bopal Surender Sachdeva said, “Two of our students lost their father during pandemic. There good results have been encouraging and worked as a balm in these painful times. There were three Covid positive cases and few quarantine cases due to parents’ hospitalisation. But students fought this pandemic emotionally as well as academically. Also, since we had given alternative dates for the exams so there were no concerns in their exam schedules.”

On the evaluation this year, Sachdeva added, “Evaluation has been very objective considering not only continuous evaluation of this academic year but the result of three years from Class 10, 11 and 12 were considered to give them the benefit of all three years. Few students who did not take Class 11 exams seriously not expecting these to be considered in Class 12 might have lost some marks. But overall it came as an advantage to all. The high average is an indication of benefit of their Class 10 results contribution.”

Another school in Ahmedabad, DAV International School Makarba too had a 100 per cent result where 57 students appeared in science and commerce stream. While 16 students secured above 90 per cent, highest percentage in science stream was 95.8 per cent and commerce 96.2 per cent.

While the overall qualified performance indicator (QPI) of the school is 85.12, science is 86.34 and commerce 83.67. Pankhudi Shukla topped in Science stream with 95.8 per cent, Nakshi Bhavsar with 96.2 per cent topped in commerce stream,” said school principal Nivedita Ganguli.

Udgam School for Children Thaltej too secured a 100 per cent result with all 302 students clearing the exams in all three streams — science, arts and commerce. Among these, 142 students secured above 90 per cent.

Sharing his views on the CBSE’s evaluation pattern, Mrugen Shah, principal of Prakash Higher Secondary School in Bodakdev, said, “The entire evaluation system of CBSE was made available on the public domain, so all the stakeholders are aware of the evaluation pattern. Of course there is a different charm and excitement in the offline traditional examination but considering the pandemic situation, I am satisfied with the results of my students.”

The school too secured 100 per cent result with all 113 students clearing the exams. Among these Aarohi Uniyal topped with 95.2 per cent in nonmedical stream, Vaishnavi Vora with 96.6 per cent in medical stream and Dvija Mehta in commerce with 93.8 per cent.