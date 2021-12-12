Gujarat: 100-hour ‘Samaydaan’ campaign to make up for time lost to Covid

The Gujarat government has announced a 100-hour campaign in over 43,500 government, grant-in-aid and private primary and nearly 12,500 secondary schools to make up for the learning loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the campaign, “Samaydaan”, to be held from December 2021 to April 15, 2022, more than two lakh teachers of the state will donate 100 hours each in addition to school hours.

Schools are free to organise these additional teaching hours before or after school hours as per their requirement, including on Sundays and other public holidays.

Reading, mathematics and writing will be the core of the campaign for classes 1 to 5, while for classes 6 to 8, the focus will be “tough points”. Special education work will be carried out for Classes 9 to 12 according to the subject load.

Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be given special guidance after completing remaining curriculum.

The government has made an appeal to retired teachers, local training graduates, as well as other voluntary organisations to join the campaign. More than two crore man-hours are expected to be voluntarily given up by teachers.

Announcing the campaign, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a release on Sunday, “The state government has taken an important decision to organise a special 100-hour Samaydaan campaign in schools across the state in the interest of the students in order to alleviate the impact on children’s learning levels during the Covid period.”

Vaghani added that the decision was taken in the wider interest of students in order to reduce the gap in learning brought about by the pandemic when the schools were closed for a long time.