10 more elected unopposed to local bodies, says BJP

The Gujarat BJP on Monday claimed that 10 more of its candidates have been elected unopposed to various district panchayats, taluka panchayats and nagarpalikas, polling to which is scheduled on February 28.

Scrutiny of nomination forms of all the candidates was held Monday following which the BJP has made the claim.

As per a statement from the party, on two seats of Ahmedabad district panchayat, BJP candidates were elected unopposed. Similarly, five BJP candidates in general elections of four taluka panchayats of Dang, Surat, Aravalli and Amreli have been elected unopposed.

One candidate was elected unopposed in the by-election to Kathlal taluka panchayat in Kheda district.

In Anand nagarpalika, the statement claimed, two party candidates have been declared elected unopposed. The party statement also claimed that 29 of its candidates were elected unopposed on February 13, last date for filing of the nomination papers.