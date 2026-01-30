Over 10 lakh compete for 13,591 Gujarat Police posts in tech-savvy recruitment drive

The Gujarat Police is conducting the recruitment for 13,591 posts of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) cadres. More than 10 lakh (one million) youths have applied for these posts, which puts the ratio at 73 persons competing for every post.

The physical tests are being conducted at 11 grounds for men and four grounds for women and ex-servicemen across 15 designated cities and SRP training centres in the state by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board. The tests began on January 22 and will end by March 13.

Between January 22 and 29, a total of 1,87,874 candidates were called, of which 1,16,075 candidates gave the physical test, out of which 50,383 candidates passed it, said a statement issued on Friday.

The statement described the recruitment as a triple confluence of “complete transparency”, “zero error” and “advanced technology.” To ensure transparency in the entire recruitment process, a foolproof system has been set up with maximum use of technology in which candidates are selected only on the basis of their ability and hard work.

DGP Neerja Gotru, Chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board, told The Indian Express on Friday that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips strapped to legs, biometric verification (fingerprint and facial recognition), and CCTV surveillance with real-time monitoring from a control room in Gandhinagar, were being used to keep track of scoring and so that only the candidates who pass can move forward in the recruitment process.

On the use of RFID chips, DGP Gotru said, “We established earlier the protocol for use of RFID chips during physical tests and have now fine-tuned this system. The chips are embedded in velcro straps that are tied to the feet of the candidates and then used to correctly measure their running times when they cross the finish line and the data is then interpreted in the computer. This ensures transparency.”

Regarding biometrics such as facial recognition and fingerprinting, the Chairperson said, “We are also using Facial Recognition Technology and Biometrics which are cross-referenced with the data that is carried in bar code format on the call letters earlier issued to the candidates. Apart from the technology, there is close manual supervision by senior officers during the entire process.”

Story continues below this ad

In early 2023, there were at least two incidents wherein male candidates who failed the recruitment test still managed to fake their way into the Police Training Academy at Karai, Gandhinagar, using the appointment letter of another candidate; while in the other incident a woman allegedly tried to use a forged appointment letter to enter the academy.

Asked about the measures taken against a repeat of such incidences, DGP Gotru said, “In the post-recruitment phase, when appointment letters are given and they are to begin training, now we will be using this same biometric fingerprinting data and facial recognition, so that no fake persons manage to enter the department.”

The statement from the Board also said, “During the recruitment process, Appeal Boards of four members including an SP-rank officer and a medical officer, have been set up at all centres so that issues can be resolved immediately. A Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) or Superintendent of Police (SP) level officer has been assigned as the in-charge of each ground and more than 90 police staff have been assigned to assist them. In addition, DIG/IG level officers have been assigned special responsibility for high-level supervision.”