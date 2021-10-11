10 illicit liquor units busted using drone survey in Vadodara

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) on Monday busted 10 units manufacturing illicit country liquor using drone survey of suspected spots along the banks of the Vishwamitri river.

Five teams conducted the drone survey in Bhaliyapura, Bil, Talsat-Vadsar, Ranoli-Koyali and Chhani areas. Once the units were spotted using drone, the teams raided the location and confiscated 113 litres of country liquor and 7,690 litres rectified spirit used in manufacturing the country liquor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, told this newspaper, “We have booked over 10 cases after the aerial survey. The reason behind undertaking the drone survey was that several of such units are located in the inaccessible terrain along the banks of the Vishwamitri river. We cannot go patrolling these areas even by two-wheelers. Often, policemen spot smoke coming out of the ravines of the river but we cannot ascertain the origin. So, we decided to use drone and it was successful.”

Jadeja added that no arrests have been made so far as the owners of the manufacturing units have to be tracked down. “Most of the units are handed over to widowed, impoverished women from villages, who are appointed to sit and watch over the boiling spirit. We are tracking down the owners of the units and arrests will be made soon,” he said.