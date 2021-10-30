Gujarat: 10 IAS officers get new roles, additional duties

In a rejig of senior IAS officials ahead of Diwali, the Gujarat government on Friday transferred 10 officials or gave them additional duties. This also includes a new head for the finance department and new district collectors for Bharuch and Botad.

In a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), JP Gupta, chief commissioner of state tax at Ahmedabad, has been transferred as principal secretary, finance department.

Pankaj Joshi who has been moved to Chief Minister’s Office was holding this post as an additional charge. Gupta has been brought into the finance department well ahead of the state budget which will be last one to be presented in state legislature, ahead of the assembly elections in 2022.

Milind Torwane, secretary finance department (economic affairs), will replace Gupta in Ahmedabad. CV Som, additional chief secretary (ACS) , sports, youth and cultural activities department and an IAS officer of 1990 batch, has been transfered as ACS Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar department. MK Das, from the same batch has been given a permanent posting as ACS, ports and transport department.



Ashwini Kumar who was earlier moved out of the CMO has been appointed as secretary, sports, youth and cultural activities. He will also hold the additional charge as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat. Avantika Aulakh, secretaty to chief minister has been given the additional charge of CEO, Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB).

Among the district collectors who were transferred include BA Shah, Director of Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) who has been appointed as new collector of Botad. Tushar Sumera who earlier held this post has been appointed as collector of Bharuch. S Chhakchhuak, additional secretary, finance department (budget) will hold the additional charge as Director GEDA.