10 held for ‘attacking cops’ in red zone area

The Vadodara police arrested ten persons for allegedly attacking a police patrol team in the red zone area of Nagarwada in the wee hours of Monday. Seven others are still on the run. The arrested accused have been identified as Rameez Daraiya, Afis Sahilaiya, Rizwan Lakhajiwala, Salim Dola, Riyaz Sindhi, Dilar Ghanchi, Fazal Mohammad, Javed Ghanchi and Tahir Dola.

According to the police, a group of around 50 people had gathered near a school in Nagarwada late on Sunday, despite prohibitory orders in place. When the police team present at the spot had tried to send the crowd back, they were allegedly threatened. The crowd finally dispersed after additional force was brought in in to contain the situation, the police said.

However, on Monday morning, a crowd had gathered again for Ramzaan Sheri or the pre-dawn meal eaten before prayer, at the same place. The police alleged that when they asked the crowd — which also comprised of people who had gathered the night before — to return to their homes after the meal, the crowd was agitated. The crowd then began to hurl abuses and threaten the police, stated the complaint filed by a police sub-inspector attached with Karelibaug police station. The complainant further alleged that the accused picked up glass bottles and stones and attacked the cops, and that a few were armed with swords. A Lok Rakshak Dal jawan on duty sustained injuries and was given primary treatment.

Based on the complaint filed, the accused have been booked under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 294B (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 143 (Member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

