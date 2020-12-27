10 days after ‘assault’ in Bharuch: One held after Dalit lawyer succumbs to injuries

Police said all four accused had gone absconding after the incident, but Dinubha was arrested Sunday.

Ten days after a 65-year-old Dalit lawyer was assaulted outside a grocery shop in Bharuch by a group of persons, he succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Sunday, following which police registered a case of murder and arrested one accused.

According to police, Jashubhai Jadhav, a resident of Alaknanda Galaxy Society in Bharuch town and a lawyer at Bharuch court, was assaulted outside Kutch Super Store in Vraj Vihar Society at 5 pm on December 17 by four persons. As per the victim’s statement, the assault happened after an accused named Dinubha Rana had an argument with him at the grocery shop.

“I reached the Kutch Super Store at Vraj Vihar Society to purchase household goods when a man was keeping his hand on the counter. When I asked the man to remove his hand so that I can take my purchased commodities, he started abusing me verbally. Two women intervened and asked the man to not abuse at the shop, after which the latter started abusing them as well,” Jadhav said in his complaint on December 17.

“As I stepped out of the shop, the man came with three other persons and they started assaulting me. They kicked me with their boots and punched me… They also hurled casteist abuses at me. I was rescued by two persons who called the police control room and took me to Dr Abhishek Orthopedic Surgeon Hospital in their four-wheeler. Meanwhile, my son Ketan who reached there was informed by police that the person who assaulted me was Dinubha Rana and his relative Pravin along with two other persons (sic),” the complaint added.

According to police, an X-ray conducted on December 17 revealed that Jadhav had suffered multiple fractures in his legs and his right knee was broken. Later, he was shifted to Zadeshwar Global Hospital where he died Sunday morning.

Initially police lodged a first information report (FIR) at C division police station on December 18 against Dinubha Rana, a resident of Narayan Darshan Society in Bharuch, Pravinbhai, a resident of Rishikesh Society in Bharuch, and two unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for assault, 325 for causing grievous hurt, 504 for intentional insult, 506 (2) for criminal intimidation and 114 for offence committed when abettor present, as well as sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vikas Sodha, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, said, “We have lodged a case of murder against the four accused today. All four accused had gone absconding after the incident and we arrested Dinubha from Bharuch today (Sunday). Pravin is still absconding and we are identifying the other two unknown accused. CCTV footage has been obtained and we are probing the case.”